To eat, or not to eat, is that really the question?

I’ve seen several posts on social media the last few weeks about traditional Thanksgiving Day foods and asking about the ones you can do without or flat won’t eat.
You know the staples like turkey, dressing, and green bean casserole. I have been amazed at how many people don’t like these things!
I know turkey tends to be on the dry side but isn’t that what the gravy is for? That and the mashed potatoes. What’s not to like about green bean casserole? Do they not like green beans in general or just not green beans buried in cream of mushroom soup and French onions?
Sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs. Nothing has been left untouched, even dinner rolls. And pies. What’s a holiday without a home baked pie? Pumpkin, pecan, cherry, apple – I would eat any one of those, or all of those, which is likely what I’ll do on Thursday.
I know Thanksgiving isn’t just about the food. It’s about gathering with family and friends with thankful hearts. Counting our blessings. Expressing gratitude for all that we have. Showing appreciation to others in our lives.
And being thankful for all the food in your presence. I mean, how else are you going to gobble ’til you wobble? Some of my favorite Thanksgiving quotes revolve around food.
There’s always room for seconds; leftovers are for quitters; eat, drink and be thankful; give thanks and eat pie.
Whatever your Thanksgiving Day preferences are, I hope your day includes them all. But if you don’t like turkey, dressing and mashed potatoes, I’m not sure we can be friends. My plate will have every food item I have mentioned here and maybe some I have overlooked.
It will be a day spent with family at my parent’s home in Franklin. And if the weather forecast is correct, we will literally be in their home. Not on the porch, not outside, not enjoying a hay ride. In the house with 50 plus people. I hope we all still like one another at the end of the day.
One thing is certain, there will be plenty of food to enjoy. And I will definitely wear my stretchy pants.
Happy Thanksgiving and many blessings to you all!
