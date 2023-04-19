Gondolas, punts, and dugout canoes

Several days ago I read an article in a newspaper about the dwindling water levels in the canals of Venice.
This condition, which affects tourism as well as local activities, is due to several weather conditions I won’t take the time to explain. Venice has no automobiles, so travel on waterways is essential.
Tourists are treated to world-famous rides in gondolas, which are long, narrow boats that are guided and propelled by a long oar, manipulated by a gondolier. A gondola, manned by a gondolier, takes tourists anywhere in the city they want to go. There are about 400 gondolas in Venice today, used only by tourists.
The gondolier does not use the long oar as a punt-pole, because most of the canals are too deep for the oar to touch the bottom of the waterway (or at least they used to be).
Reading the article about the Venice canals made me think of the canals and other waterways in the Spreewald in Lusatia, Saxony, where my Wendish ancestors came from.
Although the punts my forebears used to travel on shallow sections of the Spree River and on both natural and man-made canals had flat bottoms like gondolas, they were a different kind of boat.
A punt is a flat-bottomed boat with a square-cut bow. The punter propels the boat by using a long pole rather than an oar. The pole touches the canal floor and is used to push the punt forward, that being the main difference between the punt and the gondola.
Of course, another difference is that while the gondola was used to entertain tourists, the punt was the Wends’ everyday form of transportation.
The Spree River forms part of the Oder-Spree canal, and is part of a whole network of waterways, many of which are man-made canals.
It’s interesting that when my Wendish immigrant forebears landed in Galveston in the 1800s, made their way to Lee County by ox cart, were able to see the dugout canoes handmade by the Indians still in the area, such as the Karankawa and the Cherokee – and probably the Tonkawa (who may have used them on the Brazos and the Colorado rivers).
The Karankawa, who usually stayed closer to the coast, made the best dugouts. They would take a log and burn out the center with fire, then scrape out the burnt wood. I don’t think the Texas Wends ever made dugout canoes themselves, nor did they make Lusatian punts.
If you look at cultures as far apart as these three – Venetian, Wendish, and Amerindian – you can see how human beings come up with similar solutions to challenges like water travel. The use of these special boats in Vienna and Lusatia began about a thousand years ago, and, among the Amerinds, even longer ago than that. Human beings are amazingly inventive!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
