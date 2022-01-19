If you are a Dish Network user, you’re most likely aware that Dish and CBS have been in a programming dispute for months and Dish is not currently the local CBS network.
Admittedly, it hasn’t altered my lifestyle much but when CBS was hosting the Dallas Cowboys playoff game last weekend, my husband was all out of sorts.
Our son Seth doesn’t live here, and his Dish account still carries CBS. He and my husband thought he could log into his account on our smart TV and we could watch the game that way. Apparently, our smart TV is not as smart as we thought. Couldn’t make that happen.
That’s when Seth remembered the Nickelodeon channel would be carrying NFL football. If you haven’t watched an NFL football game on Nickelodeon, you are missing out on some great entertainment.
Other than the first down line markers being covered in slime and the abominable slime monster appearing on the screen when something big was going down, it was quite refreshing. We were able to listen to different announcers with different perspectives, and they weren’t such stuffy football snobs.
When a flag was thrown for a penalty that hadn’t yet been called in the game, a Nickelodeon character would pop up on the screen to explain what it meant. Young Sherlock gave a great explanation of what “delay of game” means.
I’m fairly certain the side line reporter, who was about 10, was on a sugar high. That young boy had energy overload and was so enthusiastic about his reporting and speculating who was going to win his NVP award, Nickelodeon Valuable player.
Instead of an advertisement for State Farm Insurance, there were pictures of Nickelodeon characters between the uprights when a team was kicking field goals or extra points. I’ve never seen that on network TV.
If you were new to football and unfamiliar with different play calls, rules and penalties, watching on this network could be useful in understanding the game. I might have learned a thing or two myself.
If Nickelodeon continues to broadcast NFL games that may be my go-to channel for all Cowboys games.
