Get ready for more gesundheit: Allergies may get worse before they get better

For those with spring allergies coming back into force, buckle up because it’s set to get worse before getting better.
Allergy season in Texas is somewhat of a misnomer, as realistically as long as it’s even somewhat warm outside, the suffering continues with trees starting their pollen production in March and peaking in April. Grasses take over in June and weeds take over into July and August as reported by the Allergy & Asthma Center of Texas.
Trees are our major enemy now, with Wharton County pollen counts either high or moderate forecast for the next few days as predicted by the Weather Channel, although consistent showers can keep pollen counts down temporarily.
Ever popular oak trees are the largest contributor to allergy sufferers’ woes as, of the 1,223 tree pollen count, oak trees account for about three quarters of the pollen produced as reported by the Houston Health Department.
As warm weather sticks around longer, it’s extending the time that sufferers will have to sniffle.
“We know around here, our seasons aren’t what they used to be ... In 2020 and in 2022 our first frost wasn’t until Christmas. We extended our fall allergy season and now we’re seeing it open earlier, or what seems earlier,” Wharton Agrilife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “Our pecans seem to be right on time, they haven’t come yet. Look for more pollen when they do. We had a day last fall with a record pollen count and on the East Coast they’re seeing that. You might see those record counts.”
Consistent relief for sneezing, sniffles and watery eyes is not expected until October, where fall and winter provide some reprieve.
One things doctors are seeing is that some patients are misdiagnosing their symptoms.
“Yes, allergies have been bad for the past many months. Since COVID symptoms are often similar to allergies, many patients delay getting COVID diagnosed (and treated) because they think that the nasal congestion and cough are just allergies,” said Dr. Thai D. Huynh, chief medical officer of MidCoast Health System.
Part of the problem is that since warm weather is creeping early into the year as well, trees and plants are taking advantage and producing pollen even faster.
“The growing season started about three weeks earlier than normal this year, which means pollen from spring trees also started about three weeks early,” Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose said.
Houston, just jumped 22 spots to becoming the 12th worst city for allergy sufferers reported by the Allergy & Asthma Center of America as well, with Wichita, Kansas, ranking number one worst city for allergy sufferers.
“I recommend most folks take Claritin, Allegra, or Zyrtec daily to help prevent allergies from happening and/or make less symptoms and less severe. If suddenly worsening or beginning symptoms continue despite being on these over-the-counter allergy medicine, then he/she needs to check for COVID right away,” Huynh said.
