Bathroom is flush with hot frogs

The heat and the drought seem to be the topic of conversation wherever you go these days, and rightfully so.
As of last week, drought conditions covered 87% of the state and triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in many parts of the state.
The view from my porch tells me it’s dry and hot because the red wasps are drinking water from my bird bath. The deer, rabbits and other wildlife seem to enjoy the water sprinklers as much as my dogs do. My water bill tells me the sprinklers are working overtime and still not keeping up.
Mostly, creatures who belong outside are making their way inside my home in search of cooler temperatures or water or both. The last few weeks I’ve been showering with baby Kermit the Frog. Unfortunately, I don’t notice him until I’m already in the shower and it’s too late to holler for the husband to come get this frog. So I wash my hair with one eye open because I’m not about to let that green, slimy frog jump on me.
Once out, I let the hubs know there is tailless amphibian with slimy skin who has taken up residence in our shower. He scoops him up and flushes him down the toilet. That should be closer to his natural habitat, right?
Next night, same thing. This isn’t the same frog, is it? No, I convince myself it can’t be because my back porch is also covered in these tiny, slimy green things. Wikipedia says they need water or a moist environment to survive. Maybe so, but they need to know they will not be surviving in my shower.
As soon as I spy them, I recruit my frog-capturing-toilet-flushing guy to dispose of them. I even found a dead one in the corner of my bathroom. I suppose his buddies didn’t bother to lead him to the shower.
The extreme heat and drought conditions we are living in are not ideal for anyone or anything. Farmer, ranchers, wildlife, livestock, everyone is suffering. Nothing or no one is left untouched by these conditions. But I’m still not inviting the wildlife to seek refuge in my home.
I have a bird bath and a baby pool full of water in my back yard. All creatures are welcome to hang out there as much as they like, but they are not welcome in my home.
Fortunately Grammy Camp is next week. Hoping two little boys might think it’s fun if we add “frog hunting” to the list of activities.
Stay cool and hydrated. It will rain again. Someday!
