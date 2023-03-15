Prairie View A&M University’s Cooperative Extension Program of Wharton County is conducting Beekeeping 101: Understanding the Basics of Beekeeping on Thursday, April 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wharton County Extension Office, 315 E. Milam St., Wharton. The program is free.
Topics for the program include:
• The Basics of Beekeeping by Nathan Hermond, PVAMU Extension Associate
• Ag Exemption Guidelines: Beekeeping by Irene Klein, Wharton County Appraisal District
Dinner will be served, so pre-registration is encouraged. Those unable to join in person can attend via Zoom.
Register at https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEodu6gqzgsHNASeYjYUryFuWePyD8BnFRp
For more information, contact Braxton Mitchell at 979-532-3310 or bjmitchell@pvamu.edu.
