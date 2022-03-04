Wharton County Youth Fair Barbecue cook-off entry forms are due in the fair office Friday, March 18. The 2022 cook-off is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, at the fairgrounds in Crescent.
Space is limited to the first 92 entries. The $150 entry fee is non-refundable and all team members must be over 21. The entry form and complete list of rules are on the WCYF website at www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
For more information, call 979-677-3350 or call/text Kendra Charbula at 979-637-1560, after 5 p.m.
