The East Bernard Brahmarettes (17-6, 8-2) kept their hopes alive of retaining the second seed in district play, with a 50-36 win over the Danbury Lady Panthers at home Friday night.
East Bernard remains one win ahead of rival the Boling Lady Bulldogs, who are 7-3 on the season.
Despite the cold weather outside, the Brahmarettes heated up quickly.
The Brahmarettes got 13 points from senior Samantha Rabius and sophomore point guard Abby Hudgins taking a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.
Danbury committed several turnovers and their offense only made five shots in the following two quarters.
The Lady Panthers pulled with 28-20 early in the third.
After a Danbury turnover, some nice ball movement led to an East Bernard three. Rabius in the high post made a pass to freshman guard Ashlynn Lemos for a three putting them ahead by 11 points.
The Brahmarettes went on to outscore Danbury 9-5 down the stretch taking control of the game.
Hudgins had a game-high 22 points. Rabius added in 10 points.
The sophomore guard has been big for East Bernard of late, she is scoring nearly 20 points per game in the last three games, with 59 points.
Tuesday night, the Brahmarettes faced Hitchcock and lost 80-58. They will play a tie-breaking match for second place in district against Boling at Van Vlack on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Brahmas
A near 30-point fourth quarter helped the East Bernard Brahmas beat the Danbury Panthers 72-48 at home Friday night.
The Brahmas had a tough time separating from Danbury who connected on seven threes in the first three quarters.
East Bernard’s press defense came up big in the fourth forcing multiple Danbury turnovers. At times Danbury was unable to cross half court with waves of Brahma defenders doubling and getting deflections.
East Bernard opened the fourth quarter with a three from senior Mason Crist to pull the Brahmas up nine points. Danbury answered with a layup to make it 47-40.
The Brahmas defense picked up a notch and forced four straight turnovers, three were steals.
Senior Dallas Novicke drained a three. On the Danbury inbound, he stole a pass and threw it ahead to sophomore Maddox Crist for a layup. East Bernard had two more layup attempts in succession but was fouled, they split the shots extending their lead to 54-40.
The Brahmas defense kept feeding their offense as they outscored Danbury 18-8 the rest of the way, moving a close game to a rout.
The Crist brothers took over in the fourth with 20 points between them.
Mason Crist had a game-high 22 points. Novicke had 12 points. Maddox had 10 points, eight coming in the fourth.
“We’re playing really well,” East Bernard coach Jerry Brantley said. “We’re playing well as a team. Guards are handling the pressure well. Posts are coming along... They’re learning, once they get it we’ll be really good. We may make a little run. If the kids believe, we’ll make a run.”
The Brahmas have two games remaining in district play. The Brahmas only district losses are to Hitchcock, the number three team in the state. On Tuesday they lost to Hitchcock 77-48.
