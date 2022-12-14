Destination Ford in East Bernard has donated a 2022 Ford Maverick truck to be raffled off to benefit East Bernard High School’s Project Graduation.
Tickets are $100 each and the drawing will be held at Riverside Hall on Feb. 18 in conjunction with Senior Serve. Tickets can be purchased from any EBHS senior or at Destination Ford, EB Milling, Wharton Journal-Spectator, or in El Campo at Shoppa’s (Chris Hallman).
Senior Serve will be Feb. 10 and tickets will be sold for a ribeye supper at $35 each.
