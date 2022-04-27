The East Bernard Brahmas’ hopes for a share of the 24-3A District title ended with the Danbury Panthers 8-6 in East Bernard Tuesday night.
Errors hurt both teams with a total of 11, only one fewer than the number of hits between the two schools. Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning pushed Danbury ahead Tuesday night.
With one out and two runners on, a single put Danbury ahead 7-6. An error later in the inning gave them their final run.
Both schools traded leads throughout the night. The Brahmas scored two runs in the bottom of the first, third and fifth inning. East Bernard grabbed their final lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Trailing 5-4, with one out, East Bernard senior Eric Bradicich hit a one out triple. Brahma junior Korbyn Hudgins drove him in with a single to left. After a pop out, junior Weston Swoboda reached on an error, allowing Hudgins to come around and score.
Bradicich was the only Brahma with a multi-hit night, collecting two hits and scoring two runs.
East Bernard’s loss drops to the third seed in district, with Boling second, Danbury first and Van Vleck grabbing the final playoff spot.
