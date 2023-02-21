One of my pals, nicknamed Red, was a welder in my father’s oilfield repair shop.
I was in training with him when I was 15 or so to become a welder myself. As you may have already guessed Red had red hair. I can’t even remember what his given name was, but he left an impression on me like a cane bottom chair would make on the bottom of a nudist.
Whenever something went wrong or unexpected, either good or bad, he used to say, “Well, hells bells, mussel shells, two ram cats and a dancin’ bull.” I asked him what a ram cat was the first time I heard the expression but all he said was, “Danged if I know. That’s what everybody says when they miss their calf at the Tuesday Night Roping Club in Stephensville, even the Baptist preacher.”
Thinking back to my two-year hitch in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, I was quite fortunate to be sent to Salzburg, Austria. I don’t mind telling you that I was drafted and trained as a helicopter mechanic. I didn’t want to go into the Army at all, but four of us went at the same time, me and three MP’s. I’ve still got splinters under my fingernails from being drug off the back porch, but I went.
I didn’t even know where Austria was but I am happy to say that we never had one North Korean to get within 90 kilometers of our lines, however many miles that is, so we were obviously a strong deterrent to communism. It turns out that we were what they called the allied occupational troops of Europe. This was a holdover from World War II and we were expected to keep the peace.
The people there didn’t even speak English so my commanding officer ordered me to learn to speak German and be the company translator. He told me to hang out in the Biergartens and make friends. I gave a snappy salute and said, “Ya, mein Oberst.”
A buddy of mine, Corporal Park from New Mexico, heard about this and volunteered to go with me. Park had a wicked redneck accent, even in German, and one night in our barracks, as he was waiting patiently for me to go to the Biergarten, he hollered the equivalent of hurry up which was “Mach Schnell.” He said, “Aw c’mon Blakely, Mock Chanel will ya!” Park and I became good friends.
We had a first sergeant from Puerto Rico. His name was Francisco Navarro-Navarro, a common custom in Spanish speaking countries of adding the last name after marriage of both man and wife before marriage. Francisco had married another line of Navarro people not related but still they became Navarro-Navarro. Because of this Francisco called everybody by their last name twice. I became Blakely-Blakely and Park became Park-Park.
One of my fondest memories was when Park and I were selected one winter day, by Sgt. Navarro-Navarro, after a heavy snow fall, to shovel off the tops of the hangar to keep the roof from collapsing on our five helicopters. Park and I managed to have a little fun by getting a lot of snow from the top to slide up to the edge and push it at the right moment so that we had enough room to slide, side by side, up close to but not go off the roof with the snow. We did this side by side while Sgt. Navarro-Navarro merely watched from the peak of the roof.
Then the inevitable happened. We cut it too close and I didn’t see how we could keep from flying off the roof. At the last moment, Sgt. Navarro-Navarro yelled out, “Blakely-Blakely, Park-Park, Stop-Stop.” We did and I answered “Hell’s bells, mussel shells, two ram cats and a dancin’ bull.”
