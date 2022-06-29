It’s time to book it from mindless TV

In case you missed it, summer has officially arrived! If the unseasonably warm temperatures and lack of rainfall didn’t have you thinking it was summertime, the calendar confirmed it last week.
As much as I prefer warm weather over cold weather, and prefer outdoors over indoors, it has been hot. Too hot to spend leisure time outside, without a pool. As a result, I’ve been trying to find productive things I can accomplish inside. Unfortunately, many of those things include online shopping and spending money. I’m currently working on reprogramming myself and getting back to things I enjoyed when I was younger. Like reading books.
When my children were young and I was a stay-at-home mom, I’d start a book and not be disciplined enough to put it down. I’d neglect laundry and meal prep and read all night. I like to read no-thought-required romance novels.
Somewhere along the way life got really busy and I quit picking up books. Now that we’re empty nesters I feel like there should be more time to read. At least something other than social media posts.
I’ve picked up a few motivational, nonfiction books lately. Picked up several, but can’t seem to delve in, get hooked and finish one. I still tend to reach for those books where I can get lost in the love story, travel to a new place or live vicariously through a heroine who overcomes the obstacles placed before her and live the life she has been dreaming of.
We also recently added fiber optic internet to our house and we can actually stream shows, watch Netflix and take advantage of Amazon Prime movies. In other words, all those 2022 technological things.
Unfortunately, I find myself watching mindless stuff when I do that. So I’m trying to be a grown up and limit my screen time. I’ve justified reading romance fluff books because at least I’m engaging my mind enough to read the printed words. It’s more than what watching Netflix does for me.
Triple digits aren’t supposed to be on the 10-day forecast in June. Makes you wonder what August will hold.
Stay cool and hydrated my friends. I’m sure there is a hurricane in our future.
