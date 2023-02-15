East Bernard has a new city secretary as of October 2022 and she says she’s still getting her feet wet and learning the ropes.
Formerly from Rosenberg, Lisa Pless has lived in East Bernard for seven years with her husband David and two daughters Bryleigh and Brendal. David was born and raised in East Bernard and works for the Fort Bend County Drainage District.
Pless said that in her position with the city she wears many hats.
“My position with the city is considered human resources and I maintain a budget and bank account for East Bernard,” Pless said.
Her predecessor, Audrey Scearce, left when she was elected Wharton County Treasurer.
“Currently, I don’t have ‘plans’ for my position as I’m still getting to know the job better,” Pless said.
Among Pless’s duties as city secretary is hiring staff for the city’s public swimming pool.
“We hire lifeguards each year. Some come back to work from previously working for us and some people move on, so we have to hire new lifeguards for the summer,” Pless said.
Pless’s free time is spent as family time. When she’s not at work she’s out with her husband and daughters, camping or deer hunting.
“We like spending time outdoors as a family,” Pless said.
