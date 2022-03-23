Giving your baby the right name

Sybil Lois Goldsmith and Dr. Ora E. Roadies were two of the first teachers hired at Wharton County Junior College when it opened its doors in 1946 in temporary buildings on the old Wharton County Fair Grounds.
Both educators were very dear to me, but today I want to write about “Miss Goldsmith,” who in 1973 became “Aunt Sybil” to me. That’s the year I married her niece, Peggy.
When my youngest daughter, Rae Ann, gave birth to a 6-pound, 5ounce baby girl last week, she named her newborn “Sybil Jean Dorsey,” choosing to honor her late great-aunt Sybil. This name-choice touched me greatly for many reasons.
Sybil Goldsmith was chairman of the WCJC English department when I was hired to teach English there in 1966. Despite her overly strong, brusque personality, I came to admire, respect, and love her as an esteemed nose-to-the-grindstone colleague. Many of her former students have nothing but praise for the excellence she taught them in the use of the English language, while some who found her courses challenging referred to her as “the dreaded Miss Goldsmith” – “dreaded” but also “esteemed.”
Having never married and having no children of her own, Sybil treated my wife, her sister’s child, like a daughter. It was through becoming part of her family, and knowing the personal side of her that I came to love and admire her so much.
She was honest and loyal, and very faithful to friends and family, always caring and forgiving. She sincerely loved the fine arts and the literary arts, leaving a room full of books to the WCJC library and a huge collection of classical music records to us.
When my two daughters were born, she showered them with beautiful dresses, attention, and love, just as she had done for my wife years before. She was in her 80s when she played games with my daughters, hours on end. They loved her dearly, esteemed her greatly, and learned enormously from her.
Naming your baby can be a difficult task. Do you name him or her after a family member (perhaps making another family member feel slighted), or do you choose a “trendy” name that may not be very trendy in 20 years? Perhaps you choose a name you and your spouse really like.
Sometimes, when children grow older, they don’t like the name you chose for them. My middle name, “Dell,” was my mother’s first name, and I was embarrassed as a teenager to have a girl’s middle name. My youngest daughter, Rae, was named after me, and, for a while, she was annoyed, especially when people would spell it “Ray.” My aunt was named “Elda,” which she hated, as it seemed too old-fashioned German. My wife and oldest daughter were both named “Margaret” after the wife’s grandmother, “Maggie,” but my wife is called “Peggy” and my daughter, “Meg.” It’s no easy task naming a child the “right” name!
My daughter and her husband Curtis had decided from the onset they would choose family names. We did not know until little Sybil Jean was born that she would be named after Rae Ann’s great-aunt Sybil and after Curtis’ mother, Carolyn Jean. Everybody was happy with the name choices.
I have in more recent years become proud of being named after my mother, because of the incredibly good character traits she had. My daughter has actually come to like her name “Rae,” I am happy to say. I hope little Sybil will one day appreciate hers.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
