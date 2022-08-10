No more back to school shopping

For the first time in 25 years, I don't have a child starting school this fall. Kind of sad that time just keeps marching on, but I’m not missing scurrying around town trying to find school supplies and/or shopping for school clothes.
When they were young and we could buy all of their clothes at Target, life was pretty simple. The store carried cute things and they were in my budget. As they got older, they wanted to buy name brand items. My budget didn’t change much, so they had to live with buying fewer items. Of course, by the time they could drive, they took off with my credit card and I was just surprised when I got my bill.
Then, there was always the argument over school supplies. The school list requested a pencil bag to hold the student’s pens and pencils. It didn’t state it needed to be cute or colorful or have lots of zippers and pockets. So, we’d stand in the store and argue over why the $5 pencil bag wasn't just as functional as the $10 one. I usually lost that battle. Nowadays school supplies come pre-packaged and you just pick up your bag at Savon.
I suppose in 2022 much of that back to school shopping takes place online. The convenience of modern technology doesn’t allow for any bonding while enjoying a day out with your child. On second thought, maybe that is less stressful.
As we started wrapping up high school years, back to school shopping took a lot less time and energy. That was most likely because they didn't concern themselves with cool binders and fancy pens. Then when college came along, BTS shopping often included house hold items as they moved out and set up their own home away from home.
Fortunately, I never once dropped off my child at school or put them on the bus and had any concern for their safety. They were going to school. How much safer could they be?
Sadly, that is not the case these days. Parents and teachers have so many different things to worry about and prepare for. I’m glad I’m not still raising children and I pray for all the teachers and administrators. I do have those grandbabies who are getting ready for their first days of school.
Prayers for all for a safe school year.
