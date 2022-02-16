A selection of wild game highlights the menu at Wharton County Sheriff’s Association’s fundraiser this Saturday in Crescent.
The Wild Game Dinner and Fundraiser brings together law enforcers and their supporters to dine on a selection of fried and/or barbecued deer, wild hog, alligator, rabbit, raccoon, duck or goose and a bunch of tasty sides as well as a couple of tamer offerings like catfish and chili.
There’s also a raffle drawing.
Proceeds benefit the Sheriff’s Association which uses funds to support county youth along with the department.
Admission is free, however, a free-will donation is accepted for the supper.
The doors at Crescent Hall at the Wharton County Fairgrounds open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 with serving starting at 6 p.m.
