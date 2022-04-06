Early scores from the Brazos Cougars weren’t enough with the East Bernard Brahmas offense firing on all cylinders, grabbing the 17-3 win in five innings at home Friday night.
The Brahmas took advantage of walks and errors, and they got some timely hits helping them score at least three runs in every inning.
East Bernard senior Eric Bradicich was on base four times and scored four runs.
Brazos started the game with their first two batters reaching base. Cougar Dayne Macha laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring a run with East Bernard trading it for an out. Brazos grabbed their second run on a passed ball, but that would be all they would get in the bottom of the first.
Trailing, the Brahmas wasted no time loading the bases to start the bottom half of the inning. Junior Korbyn Hudgins followed with a single to tie the game. East Bernard added two more runs on a flyout and an error.
Brazos, now trailing 4-2, railed back, loading the bases with one out. Brazos’ Grant Marvin made it a one-run game, drawing a walk to drive home a Cougar. With the bases full of Cougars, East Bernard senior pitcher Dallas Novicke got a strikeout and induced a popout to get out of the jam to end the threat.
East Bernard quickly put pressure on Brazos with the first two batters reaching base. Junior Joseph Cooper followed with a bunt, but the third baseman’s throw was off target. Two Brahmas came into score to make it 6-3 and Cooper ended up on third. The Brahmas added two more runs before closing the second.
The Brahmas added six more runs in the third and three more in the fourth. Brazos threatened with two runners in the third and fourth inning, but weren’t able to get a clutch hit to keep pace with East Bernard.
East Bernard senior Eric Bradicich closed out the final 1.1 innings allowing just one walk and striking out four Cougars.
Brahmarettes
The East Bernard Brahmarettes were too much for the Brazos Cougarettes dispatching them 15-5 in six innings at home Friday night.
Senior Jolie Peloquin and junior Lexie Warncke combined to drive in eight Brahmarettes. Peloquin went 4-4 on the night with two home runs. Warncke went 3-4 with a home run.
With two out and a runner on in the bottom of the first inning, back-to-back doubles from Warncke and Peloquin gave East Bernard a 2-0 lead.
The Brahmarettes kept adding to their lead throughout the night.
Brazos in the final two innings were able to get on the scoreboard.
