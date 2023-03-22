The East Bernard Brahma distance runners, are putting distance between themselves and the rest of Wharton County.

Brahma senior Colby Kurtz is leading the county in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. Kurtz last year made it to state, and looks to be on track again this season.

Below are the top five in Wharton County in each event. Look for the girls’ top five in the next edition of the East Bernard Express.

 

100-meter dash

El Campo: Quincy Thornton: 11.27

Wharton: Raymond Hudson: 11.34

Boling: Chard Hayes: 11.62

El Campo: Stephen Norman: 11.78

El Campo: Ladarian Lewis: 11.98

 

200-meter dash

East Bernard: Chase Anderson: 23.49

Boling: Garrett Gavranovic: 23.51

Wharton: Jared Newsome: 23.74

Boling: Ryan O’Neal: 24.71

East Bernard: Rolando Robles: 24.78

 

400-meter dash

Wharton: Jacorric Allen: 48.43

Wharton: Keilon Jackson: 54.59

East Bernard: Camden Fucik: 55.75

Boling: James Arrington: 55.81

Boling: Romeo Sanchez: 56.13

 

800-meter run

Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 2:00.06

East Bernard: Chris Kopecky: 2:00.56

Louise: Tony Martinez: 2:01.95 

Boling: Gunner Barrera: 2:25.81 

Boling: Aaron Blanco: 2:32.81

 

1,600-meter run

East Bernard: Colby Kurtz: 4:35.42 

Louise: Tony Martinez: 4:34.89

East Bernard: Chris Kopecky: 4:49.93 

Boling:  Aaron Blanco: 5:14.52

Boling: Gunner Barrera: 5:14.98

 

3,200-meter run

East Bernard: Colby Kurtz: 10:06.03 

Boling: Aaron Blanco:  11:49.60 

Boling: Gunner Barrera: 12:12.00

 

110-meter hurdles

Boling: Tyler Eastep: 16.36

Boling: Ty Rolf: 16.80

El Campo: JaMarion Lee: 17.28

El Campo: JaKouryan Shorter: 17.50

East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 17.66

 

300-meter hurdles

Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 40.43

East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 42.00

El Campo: JaMarion Lee: 42.84

Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 44.14

El Campo: JaKouryan Shorter : 44.68

 

4x100-meter relay

Wharton: 43.43

Boling: 43.47

El Campo: 43.59

East Bernard: 43.87

Louise: 43.45

 

4x200-meter relay

East Bernard: 1:32.81

Boling: 1:34.29

El Campo: 1:34.46

Louise: 1:34.93

 

4x400-meter relay

Wharton: 3:26.50

East Bernard: 3:32.78 

El Campo: 3:37.90

Boling: 3:43.94

 

Long jump

El Campo: Oliver Miles: 22’-1”

Boling: Tyler Eastep: 19’-9”

Louise: Caleb Taylor: 19’-2”

Louise: Holden Watson: 18’-0.5”

 

Shot put

El Campo: Issiah Battiest:  43’-2”

East Bernard: Austin Norton: 40’-4.5”

East Bernard: Ty Domel: 39’-10”

 

Discus

East Bernard: Ty Domel: 127’-9” 

East Bernard: Camden Fucik: 115’-5” 

Louise: Damian Gundelach: 88’-0.75”

Boling: Derrick Hippler: 79’-10.75”

Louise: Alan Rosas: 77’-5.75”

 

Triple jump

El Campo: Oliver Miles: 46’-8”

Boling: Tyler Eastep: 43’-4”

Wharton: Keilon Jackson: 40’-0”

Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 38’-11”

East Bernard: Anthony Robles: 38’-4.5”

 

High jump

East Bernard: Levi Mercier: 5’8”

Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 5’8”

Wharton: Raymond Hudson: 5’6”

East Bernard: OJ Thomas: 5’6”

East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 5’6”

 

Pole vault

East Bernard: Randon Polak: 10’-6”

