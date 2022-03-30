Brahmarette junior pitcher Lexie Warncke had a stellar night in the circle Friday, punching out 16 of the 24 batters she saw Friday night.
“To be honest, not a lot (was working for me),” Warncke said. “But I made adjustments during the game and I just went by the batter and thought about how they were swinging and threw where I needed to.”
Behind Warncke, the East Bernard Brahmarettes beat district rivals the Boling Lady Bulldogs 3-0 at home.
The offense on both sides was limited, with pitching and defense keeping base runners to a minimum.
Lady Bulldog senior pitcher Allie Floyd allowed one earned run, three total, striking out eight Brahmarettes.
Brahmarette sophomore Sommer Tijerina came up big for East Bernard driving in all three on their runs, picking up two hits.
Warncke led off the bottom of the second inning with a single. The Brahmarettes followed with a groundout that moved Warncke over to second. Tijerina gave East Bernard the lead hitting a double to left field scoring Warncke.
Floyd fried back getting the next six batters in order.
Tijerina came through again in the bottom of the fourth with her second double, scoring two Brahmarettes with one out.
“(Timely hitting has) been our struggle most of this season. We’ll get a runner on, but we’ll have a hard time getting them in,” East Bernard coach Christine Sheets said. “Summer came through really big. Lexie offensively and defensively, but those two girls really hit the ball well and (we had) very timely hitting.”
With the lead, Warncke mowed down Boling batters, facing two Lady Bulldogs over the minimum in the final three innings.
The win for East Bernard moves them to 4-1 in district in second place.
“The team is doing great. I think we’re on an incline,” Warncke said. “We’re definitely improving every day.”
Boling drops to 2-2, fourth in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.