Flight of fancy to meet Bob Murphey

One of the most unforgettable characters I ever met became a treasured mentor and I think of him often, even though he has been entertaining, I’m sure, for some time in that heavenly realm for those who have crossed over the river Jordan.
Bob Murphey, a lawyer, cowboy, humorist, and after-dinner speaker from Nacogdoches, was already well established in what he called the “Pellet Pea and Fried Chicken Circuit” when I was just starting to spread my wings, scratching for chicken feed in this highly competitive field. I heard him give hilarious talks several times before I got up enough nerve to actually introduce myself and ask if he would give me some pointers to help me compete with him and others like the dentist, Dr. Charlie Jarvis (also deceased).
So I drove quite a distance to hear him, introduced myself after his talk and boldly asked if he would come hear me and give me some advice. He was very polite but only said, “Well boy (I was maybe six months younger than him) if you are ever giving a talk in downtown Nacogdoches I’ll sure do it.” Well the chances of that happening were slim to none but danged if I didn’t get a booking for a meeting of a teacher’s association on the campus of Stephen F. Austin (in downtown Nacogdoches by golly), so I called Bob and held him to his promise. Again, he was polite but I could tell he didn’t have his heart in it. He said, “Well Doc, when you drive into Nacogdoches (which he said was an Indian word meaning ‘a long walk from El Paso’) give me a call.”
Wanting to impress him I said, “I’m not driving Bob. I’m flying my own plane to the Nacogdoches airport. I travel the same way the naval aviator and humorous speaker Dr. Jarvis does.” There was a long enough pause that I could tell that surprised him but he recovered and said, “Well, call when you land and I’ll pick you up in my car so you won’t need a cab. Besides I want to see your plane.”
I was afraid of that because I was flying a rented Piper Cub Tri-Pacer with rag-wing canvas covers and one wing had an L shaped tear that flapped in the wind when it was tied down and the wind blew just right. The crop duster that rented it to me was also my instructor and I didn’t even have a license at the time, just a student solo permit.
I parked way in the back of the tarmac behind a couple of private jets. When Murphey showed up in his long black, new Lincoln he said he wanted to see my plane. I pointed toward one of the jets and said, “Its right over there but we better go or we’ll be late for the meeting.”
I could see the ripped canvas flapping in the breeze behind those jets. But Bob insisted on looking at the jet he thought was mine. So we walked over that way and Bob was impressed until a pilot inside one jet cranked it up and taxied to the runway. Murphey asked, “Is that your plane he’s about to fly?”
“Oh no,” I said, “mine is the other one,” pointing the direction of the other jet with my rag wing Colt behind it.
Murphey replied, “Well, I’m relieved you ain’t flyin’ that pile of junk behind it. It’s flappin’ one wing trying to take off now.”
My daddy used to tell me that it is better to keep your mouth shut and be thought a fool than to open it and remove all doubt. I kept mum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.