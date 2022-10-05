Click, swipe and time and money gone

If you spend any time on Facebook or any social media, you are surely familiar with pop up ads.
You know, the ones that “pop up” and try to sell you an Alaskan cruise because you had a random conversation with a friend about such a thing yesterday.
Or an ad for shoes because you were online shopping for shoes a few hours ago.
I readily admit I’ve succumbed to the pressure to buy something because it showed up on social media, or even in my email inbox. I generally try to avoid these pitfalls, but sometimes the deal seems too good to pass.
A few months ago, a post on Facebook kept appearing with these really cute dresses. I clicked it on it and explored the site. I resisted the temptation. That time. A few days later the same ad appeared and was offering free shipping.
I clicked again, found four cute dresses and the price was right. I was hoping to wear one to an upcoming event, so I checked carefully to make sure these dresses weren’t shipping from China and wouldn’t arrive until next year. Nope, the site proudly proclaimed they were located in South Carolina. I took the plunge and ordered all four dresses.
They arrived in plenty of time with a shipping label from China. Granted, there was also a return address listed in South Carolina, but they clearly did not originate there. Contrary to what the website claimed, returning unwanted items was not hassle free. Lesson learned.
A recent Saturday I was scrolling Facebook and an ad for yoga for weight loss popped up. I had seen that one previously and had been intrigued. I clicked and ordered a 90-day trial for $30.
I’ve tried yoga before. I know it is good for me and the stretching exercises promote flexibility. The ad also suggested I could build muscle and increase my core strength, thereby supporting my back and overall health. And it would help me lose weight. And I would only need 15 minutes a day to accomplish all of these things.
I know better but swiped my credit card anyway. The information that arrived in my email inbox was not helpful. The app I downloaded on my phone repeats what seems like the same exercises every day; I haven’t lost any weight or increased my core strength or my flexibility. The only truth to any of their claims is the daily exercises take 15 minutes.
I should probably ban myself from social media. Or at least lock up my credit cards.
