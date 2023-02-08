You gotta love these Valentine’s stories

This is that time of year when all of us married guys should be aware that Valentine Day has nothing to do with football, income tax or a big game hunting trip.
It’s all about remembering that special someone in your life and how to express your love for her without getting “Furniture Disease,” as in the electric chair. Some of you already signed up for life without parole so just watch what you say and don’t try to get cute.
I actually know a “man of the cloth” who was getting married for the third time after two divorces and was asked by the residing pastor of the church if he had anything to say. Mind you this was during the ceremony. He smiled a sweet smile and said, “I’ve always wanted to be married for 20 years. I just didn’t know it was going to take three wives to do it.” Half the audience laughed while simultaneously getting an elbow in the ribs. A year later they were still married so I suspect he was finally educated in the fine art of communication and learned that the best answer to a tense situation was “Yes, Dear.”
A guy was determined to get good marks from his Valentine. They had been married for a long time so he went down to HEB and bought a heart shaped box of chocolates that was on sale late on Valentine’s Day, and a dozen artificial red roses. He went home and parked in the garage. Strangely his wife’s car was not in the garage but he thought she might have sent it out for a good detailing service.
So instead of walking in he rang the doorbell, quickly putting the chocolates and roses behind his back. She opened the door as usual and before he could say a thing she teared up and said, “I’m going to have a nervous breakdown.”
This was not his first rodeo so he calmly kept his hands behind him and said, “Sweetheart, I know how sensitive and sentimental you are about special occasions and I understand how special this day is for you.”
She continued, “This is a terrible day. I was running late this morning and in a hurry to get my car detailed. A highway patrolman gave me a ticket for going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone.”
“Well, that will all blow over in a few days. It doesn’t seem too bad to me. Where did this happen?”
“Backing out of the driveway.”
“We’re not going to let a little traffic ticket ruin your day. I’m sure it won’t cost too much.”
“That’s not all. When the officer let me go I parked that old car on an incline and left it in neutral. It rolled down the hill and through the plate glass window of a luxury car dealership and T boned a luxury car.”
“What kind of luxury car?”
“Oh, I don’t know. It had an emblem on the front like a three-bladed propeller.”
“You mean a Mercedes Benz?”
“It certainly does if you hit it hard enough.”
“I don’t care. I just brought you chocolates and roses and ask you to be my Valentine. I will climb the highest mountain, swim the deepest sea, pledge my love throughout eternity. Say you’ll be mine forever. I love you and can’t live without you.”
She burst into tears again and sobbed, “Oh this has been a terrible, horrible day. All these things happen to me, and now you come home drunk!”
Moral: All you sweethearts love each other, keep your sense of humor and try to be forgiving folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.