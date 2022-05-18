The East Bernard Brahmas will be looking to defend their Division III state seven-on-seven championship later this summer, finishing second at the Brazos Division III qualifier last Saturday.
“It’s always good for our kids. It’s a great experience for our kids to go to College Station and play against teams that have done well in a game we don’t really play,” East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse said. “You got to be able to throw and catch so it’s fun for the kids to do that. It’s also very good for us to work on our coverage and secondary play.”
New quarterback, junior Clayton Fajkus, stepped in for now graduated Dallas Novicke.
While not seeing a lot of time at the state tournament last year a backup to Novicke, Fajkus helped lead the Brahmas to wins over Tidehaven, Rice Consolidated and Ganado, earning them a spot at state.
The Brahmas at least 30 points in all three games, averaging a little more than 36 points per game. The defense played well only giving up more than two scores once in the three games.
The biggest win came against district foe, Rice Consolidated outpacing them by 34 points.
“It’s great, we’ve qualified (a lot of) years,” incoming senior East Bernard Reid Morton said. “We’ve got younger guys stepping up and us seniors are stepping up and I think it’s going to be a good year.”
The Brahmas continued showing their passing and defensive strength Tuesday in Boling, playing Van Vleck and Brazos as part of the Bulldog seven-on-seven league.
Against Brazos Tuesday night Fajkus connected with five different Brahmas as they scored 49 points. The defense was active, allowing only one score, and picking off three Brazos passes.
“I want to see us become more confident in ourselves in the beginning of the game. Most of the time we start slow because we’re testing everything. So I want us to become confident in our abilities and what we can do as a team,” Morton said.
East Bernard will play again in Boling next Tuesday. The league finale will take place in East Bernard on May 31.
The state tournament will take place in College Station on June 23-25.
