The Wharton County A&M Club will hold its Aggie Muster on Thursday, April 21, at Riverside Hall in East Bernard, 14643 Buls Road. The guest speaker is Dr. Gary E. Briers, professor in ag leadership, education & communications at Texas A&M.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meal and program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and reserved tables can be purchased online at www.whartoncountyags.org/muster/ or by mailing a check to Robin Hensley ’03 by April 15 to 2607 FM 961, Wharton, TX 77488.
Reserved tables of eight are $300; advanced tickets are $25 and $30 at the door and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit https://www.whartoncountyags.org/ or on Facebook at The Wharton County A&M Club, or contact Hensley at wcagsMuster@gmail.com or 979-541-9004.
