Court St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas met Monday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Hoy Cross Meeting Room. Regent Henriette Jalowy presided at the meeting.
Helen Mica, soup commander, discussed final plans for the chicken noodle soup and sandwich supper with the raffle and silent auction that will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the American Hall, beginning at 5 p.m. Cynthia Dusek made final comments about the silent auction, and Jalowy reminded all that the raffle drawing for 78 prizes will begin at 7 p.m.
Helen Pesek led the opening and closing prayers, as well as a decade of the rosary. Janice Polak read a portion of the letter that the court received from its sponsor child, Bundi, who lives in Kenya.
Members are encouraged to participate in the state-sponsord Pray and Play Weekend Feb. 19-20 in Sugar Land.
Additional reports were: Blood drive on Feb. 13, Patricia Michulka; Pennies from Heaven, Janice Polak; cheers, Cindy Pribyl; recycled items, Jocelyn Mrkwa; funeral meals and Pregnancy Resource Medical Center, Berna Pilcik; cancer outreach, Monica Kubena; Red Roses for Life, Jerry Smaistrla.
Members sang a song to honor those that have birthdays or anniversaries in January. Then they added names to the prayer list before the meeting was adjourned.
