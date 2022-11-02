Advent traditions bring meaning and joy

One of the family celebrations observed by my parents and grandparents, which my wife and I continue to do, is celebrating Advent each of the four Sundays before Christmas, and this year Advent begins in November.
In 2020 and 2021, Advent began in November as well, but it will begin in December in 2023 and 2024.
Not all Christian denominations celebrate Advent, so let me explain why it is so meaningful to me. LCMS Lutherans place a great deal of emphasis on Advent observances. During my childhood years, we didn’t have a lot of money, but we could afford candles, and greenery was free out in our woods in Dime Box.
As a child, I liked celebrating the fun part of Advent, no doubt without fully understanding what the four weeks meant. I doubt that I understood “Advent” to mean “coming,” that is, “the coming of Christ.” Advent actually celebrates the three comings of Christ – coming to Bethlehem as a baby, coming again at the end of times, and his continual coming to us now.
Like other children, what I loved and understood the best was his coming to the stable as a baby and all of the excitement of a sky full of angels and the shepherds, and, later, the wise men.
The church, my parents, and my grandparents observed Advent in many ways – by having Wednesday night Advent vespers services, by reading daily Advent devotionals, by lighting an Advent wreath each week, and by opening the doors of an Advent calendar, or hanging ornaments on an Advent tree.
We kids considered the Advent wreath and the Advent calendar to be countdown-to-Christmas fun (and hopefully we understood at least some of their meaning).
We loved the Advent wreath because we got to light four candles before Christmas, and the Christ candle on Christmas Day. To a child, this was almost like having Christmas tree lights before Christmas. The wreath was made of holly and cedar, the circle standing for eternity, the sharp, pointed holly leaves and cedar suggesting a crown of thorns, the red holly berries suggesting the blood of Christ.
Three candles on the wreath were purple (or blue), the color of royalty (the King of Kings is coming), and one candle was pink, the joy candle. The hope, love, and peace candles were purple (blue in recent years), the center candle, white, standing for Christ the King. The leader of the lighting ritual would speak about the Christian meaning of hope, love, joy, and peace.
Church traditions differ, and some churches regard the four candles as the Prophesy Candle, the Bethlehem Candle, the Shepherds Candle, and the Angels Candle. Like in other traditions, the center white candle was the Christ Candle.
While we loved lighting the Advent wreath, for us kids, the Advent calendar was the most enjoyable, especially since it was a daily activity. Over the years, we had two types of Advent calendars. Using the first kind, my mother would hang a cardboard house with many doors on the wall. The doors were closed, and on each day of the countdown to Christmas, you would open one door, and inside would be found a Bible verse with an illustration. The variations on this type calendar were endless and could be ordered from Christian catalogs.
Another type of calendar was a large felt Christmas tree, and each day, you were able to add one ornament to the tree, the ornaments telling the story of the birth of Jesus, starting with Joseph and Mary riding on a donkey, followed by the Bethlehem star, a Bethlehem inn, angels, a stable, cows, sheep, and other animals – the last ornament being the Christ child in a manger, placed on the tree on Christmas Day.
As parents can tell you, the children get more and more hyper excited in the countdown to Christmas. The Advent calendar can make each day meaningful during the countdown, and can help children focus on the reason for the season.
Thanksgiving Day comes before Advent begins, and is a good launching point into those meaningful days before the birthday of the Christ child.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
