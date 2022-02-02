Wharton County Farm Bureau announced its Students of the Month recipients.
“This award seeks to identify and award our future agricultural leaders and advocates among our youth who exhibit extraordinary leadership skills while also demonstrating superior citizenship toward both teachers and peers,” WCFB President Michael Popp said.
Makayla Crist of the East Bernard FFA, daughter of Brad and Kathy Crist, and Maizee Strelce, of the Louise FFA, daughter of Lori and Scott Strelec, were selected to receive the award for January.
Award recipients must be high school students in Wharton County who are also members of FFA and/or 4-H.
