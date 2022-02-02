Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Showers along with a few thunderstorms. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers along with a few thunderstorms. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.