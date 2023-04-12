First granddaughter can’t get here soon enough

We have checked off the Wharton County Youth Fair and our family Easter celebration. Next up, welcoming our first granddaughter into the world. Hurry up May!
Our oldest daughter Jamie and her husband Jordan are expecting their first baby in early May. Although we have three adventure-seeking, rambunctious grandsons who we love dearly, we are happy to soon be adding some bows and ribbons to the mix. Or at least we’re hoping for a girly girl.
I know her aunts are all hoping she’ll love bows and all things girly. And if baby girl doesn’t, the aunts are going to need to modify their shopping habits.
Jamie’s friends showered her with a wonderful shower in early March. They accommodated my crazy work schedule and found the one available weekend I had. I knew I wouldn’t be much help to her until after the fair was over, but I did offer to bring home all her new baby stuff, wash, fold and get it ready to go in her new dresser.
The only stipulation I made was I wasn’t bringing any of the new baby things back until her dad had baby girl’s dresser refinished and it was ready for all of her tiny, new baby things. I just thought he could use a little motivation and I didn’t want to feel rushed to get those things washed.
The last day of the fair she sent me a picture of the newly refinished dresser and said “It’s finally done!”
Perfect timing. But I knew I would have to get busy. So, I spent much of last weekend washing, sorting and folding baby things. Hadn’t done that in more than 20 years. And I enjoyed every minute. You forget how tiny these humans are when they come into the world. She’ll need to have several outfit changes daily if she ever hopes to wear all those cute things.
Apparently, Jamie’s friends enjoy shopping for cute little girl things too.
She asked me earlier this week to come help her organize all the baby stuff; it can be a little overwhelming for a first-time mom. Of course, I felt slightly out of touch with all the new and improved baby gadgets available to this generation but we tackled it together and I assured her it would be a work in progress once the baby is here.
When I was expecting my first child more than 30 years ago, there was a book “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” that several new moms recommended to me. It ended up being very helpful with lots of good information. I asked my daughter if that book was still a thing? She had never heard of it.
I guess expectant mothers just ask google all their questions.
There was also a follow up book, “What to Expect the First Year.” I didn’t even bother asking her about that one. Many of her friends have babies and her sister the nurse is only a phone call away. And rest assured this Grammy will be available whenever needed. So if I’m missing from this space in a few weeks, it probably means I’m busy rocking a baby.
Here’s hoping April showers bring May flowers and healthy babies!
(0) comments
