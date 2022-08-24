Brahmas start with tough test against Cowboys

The East Bernard Brahams will be looking to start the season off on the right note and pick up a win over the Edna Cowboys at home at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Brahmas and the Cowboys are 2-2 in the past four years of play. Edna went 10-3 last season and made the third round of the playoffs.
The Cowboys’ defense allowed 18.8 points per game last season, including holding six teams to under two scores. One of those six teams was the Brahmas, who only managed one touchdown. Overall, East Bernard scored 32 points per game last season.
Edna graduated a lot of their defensive line. However, Otis Santellana, a senior, has returned. Santellana was an all-state honorable mention last season with 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. At 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds, he’ll be a handful for the Brahmas offensive line on Friday night.
“We will have to do a really good job of coming of the ball with low pads and moving our feet to handle their large defensive line,” East Bernard head football coach Wade Bosse said.
On offense, East Bernard will be young, but their most experience will come on the offensive line with junior DJ Losack, and senior Korbyn Hudgins earning all-district honors last season. East Bernard senior Joshua Montalvo has the most experience in the backfield, he averaged more than five yards a carry in five games last season.
The Cowboys’ offense was tough to stop in 2021, they could throw and run the ball well and the quarterback is a dual-threat capable of running for a big play.
“(Edna’s) quarterback is a really good runner but has gotten much better at throwing the ball as well so we will have our hands full,” Bosse said.
As a sophomore, Edna’s Jaden Clay was hard to handle and this year he returns with experience. Along with Clay, Brahma defenders will be watching senior running back Dreydan Ashford, who was a load to bring down last season.
Edna averaged 39 points per game while the East Bernard defense held teams to 17.5 points last season.
The Brahmas will count on senior Reid Morton who had nearly 100 tackles last season, to help get a young defense up to speed quickly. Alongside Morton, Loscak at defense end and sophomore linebacker Ty Domal earned all-district honors last season.
