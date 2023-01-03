Mixed metaphors and other concocted drinks

People often ask me where I get material for this column. I am tempted to say that God sends it to me alone and nobody else has ever qualified to be smart enough to ask for his journalistic guidance.
It’s like the story of the guy who went to the structure wherever you go, depending on whatever you believe, and prayed, “God, please help me to win that billion dollars in the lottery I hear so much about.” In the silence of his surroundings he distinctly heard, in his mind, a deep voice answer, “Help me out my son. Buy a ticket.”
So this New Year is a good time to be of good cheer. That doesn’t cost anything and you might just hit the jackpot among the court jesters, which is everybody who thinks that they are smarter than you are … the base of which consists of all your in-laws.
My sister-in-law recently commented that morality is in a state of serious decline and something ought to be done about it. My brother-in-law agreed and says the state of serious decline should never have been ratified into the Union, along with California. Of course this guy gets things mixed up. He was asked if he was interested in Yoga and he answered, “Heavens forbid. I don’t even like cottage cheese.”
So this is my gift to all of you. Just tell stuff that happens to you that is funny but not necessarily a joke. For example, I have a friend named Dick who loves to tend bar, for free, at all the local fundraisers. I will only share one thing in his bio about him. He is not a Baptist. He has no idea how to make Kool-Aid anyway. But he is proud of making any other kind of drink you ask for and always creates specials of his own and he always has a new one at every function.
Just recently, at a New Year’s Eve party, he was behind the bar and I was anxious to try his latest creation. The line was longer than a politician’s speech but I waited it out and greeted him with a “Howdy, Dick.” He responded “Howdy, Doc” and asked if I would like to try his latest creation, an Almond Daiquiri. I agreed and saw him spring into action with mixtures of secret liquids and topped it off with an almond selected from a small, nearly depleted, finger bowl.
It was delicious, the drink, not the finger bowl, so I returned and asked for a refill of the special. Dick did his masterful showmanship with the liquids but when his nimble fingers reached into the small almond bowl I noticed it was empty. He never hesitated an instant as he continued his patter routine and reached in another bowl to pull out whatever was there, a hickory nut. He placed the special product on the bar.
Not wanting him to think I missed the deception I slyly asked, “Is this an Almond Daiquiri, Dick.” He smiled and replied, “No, that’s a Hickory Daiquiri, Doc.”
