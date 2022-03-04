The 100 Club’s 2022 Law Enforcement Awards Banquet and Membership Meeting will be held Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at 1924 N. Fulton St.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner and door prizes begin at 7 p.m. The banquet awards and meeting will start after dinner.
