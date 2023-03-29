It was a program sweep for East Bernard against Danbury at home Friday night, with the Brahmarettes winning in extra innings and the Brahmas walked off their first victory in district play.
The Brahmarettes are leading the district with an undefeated 6-0 record. The win for the Brahmas keep them in the playoff hunt, one win behind Danbury for the final playoff spot.
Brahmas
East Bernard senior Cristian Ruiz gave the team a solid pitching performance and his walk in the bottom of the seventh gave the Brahmas their first win, breaking an eight-game losing streak.
“I was so proud of the way the Brahmas fought back from a three-run (hole),” Brahma coach Dusty Davis said. “Ruiz and (sophomore Brandon) Rucka on the mound as well as some defensive plays behind them kept us in the game. We were finally able to score enough runs to win. The whole team contributed and that is always what anyone likes to see.”
Deadlocked 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Brahmas started the inning strong, with junior Cannon Goudeau reaching base on a Danbury error and senior Korbyn Hudgins drawing a walk. With two on, Danbury fired back and got a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Brahma junior Seth Morton laid down a bunt, but beat out the throw, loading the bases. Danbury again got a strikeout as they tried to wiggle out of damage for the second out. Ruiz looked at four straight pitches outside the zone, drawing the walk to score Goudeau and end the game.
Ruiz started the game and went 5.1 innings for the Brahmas while allowing three runs they were all unearned. Ruiz allowed five hits and struck out six Danbury batters. Sophomore Brandon Rucka finished out the final 1.2 innings, allowing no hits and striking out one batter. Goudeau and Morton led the Brahmas with two hits.
Brahmarettes
Perfection needed two extra innings and a home run, with the Brahmarettes escaping Danbury 5-3.
East Bernard was cruising against Danbury with a 3-0 lead until a rocky seventh inning tied the game. Brahmarette senior pitcher Lexie Warncke regrouped and allowed one base runner in Danbury’s final two innings.
The Brahmarettes threatened in the bottom of the eight, but the breakthrough came in the ninth inning. With one out, junior Kendylle Ermis started things off, reaching base after getting hit by a pitch. Fellow junior Addison Opela had enough of the extra innings, hitting a towering pop fly over the center field wall and ending the game, the home run was her first of the season.
Warncke started the game and pitched all nine innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs, striking out 19 Danbury batters. Warncke led the team in hits with two, including a triple.
Brahmarette junior Bryleigh Pless had a solo home run, gave East Bernard their first lead in the bottom of the second inning.
“I have been very pleased with the lineup from top to bottom,” East Bernard coach Christine Sheets said. “We have competed well and as a coach that’s all you can ask for. This team gets along so well and has so much fun together it has made for a fun season so far.”
