Terrance “Terry” Hlavinka of East Bernard is one of seven people Gov. Greg Abbott appointed to the Private Sector Advisory Council.
Abbott appointed Hlavinka, Emily Kidd, M.D., Al Philippus, Jonathan Raecek, Dean Teffer, Ph.D., Chloe Wilson, and An Yu to the Private Sector Advisory Council for terms to expire at the pleasure of the governor. The council advises the governor on homeland security issues that are pertinent to the private sector.
Hlavinka is president of Hlavinka Equipment Company and a partner of Pyek Group, operators of Typhoon Texas Waterparks and Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks in Nevada. He is past president of the Texas A&M Former Yell Leaders Association and past chairman for the Wharton County Ag Day.
Previously, he served as director and president of the Southwestern Dealers Association and the East Bernard Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and as alderman of the City of East Bernard. Hlavinka received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture economics from Texas A&M University.
Kidd, of New Braunfels, is the medical director of Acadian Ambulance of Texas and is double board-certified in Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medical Services.
Philippus, of San Antonio, is a vice president at Valero Energy. He is a member of the International Security Management Association and the American Society for Industrial Security International.
Raecek, of Plano, is managing director of corporate security at FedEx Office and has a combined 25 years of corporate security, retail loss prevention, and law enforcement experience.
Teffer, of Austin, is vice president of application engineering at IronNet Cybersecurity.
Wilson, of Sabinal, is owner and operator of Cattlemen’s Beef Company and an active partner in Nunley Brothers Ranches.
Yu, of Houston, is the executive director leading cybersecurity strategy for Healthcare at JP Morgan Chase.
