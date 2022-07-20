The East Bernard FFA recently attended the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth and came away with several awards.
Rylee Vacek was recognized as a Ford Leadership Scholar, as the state champion for Job Interview LDE, and as the recipient of the Mia Balko Job Interview Award.
Kaidence Mejorado, Tanna Primrose, and Kaki Seay received their Lonestar degrees, the highest degree an FFA member can receive at the state level. East Bernard FFA members presented Rudy Vacek with his honorary Lonestar degree.
Myla Mahalitc and Rylee Vacek competed in the State Speaking Development Event Prelims. Mahalitc placed seventh in the Agribusiness Category and Vacek placed fifth in the Ag Tech & Comm Category.
In other activities throughout the week, the East Bernard group participated in a Texas FFA Service Project where they donated backpacks stuffed with school supplies. They attended a Q&A with TV personality Mike Rowe, where he shared some words of wisdom. Some of the members had a fun time exploring the Fort Worth Stockyards. Several members dressed up for fun night “Travel Through Time” and had an awesome time listening to the 12 talent teams from around the state. They also had fun at a trampoline park.
