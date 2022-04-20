A Boling Lady Bulldog error helped the East Bernard Brahmarettes grab a lead that they would not give up, winning 10-3 in Boling Tuesday night.
Lexie Warncke limited Boling batters to two hits, two walks and two earned runs (three unearned), while she stuck out 14 Lady Bulldogs.
The offense behind her supplied her with scoring outbursts in the second, fifth and seventh innings.
With two outs in the top of the second East Bernard senior Kynlee Hall hit a fly ball to the outfield, but it was misplayed, dropping allowing her to reach second base.
Fellow senior and speedster Morgan Gasch hit a chopper down the first baseline in between the pitcher and first. She beat out the throw and with Hall running on the play was able to score without a throw. Brahmarette junior Bailey Leopold followed with a double and sophomore Megan Gasch hit a single to make it 3-0 before Boling was able to escape the inning.
The Lady Bulldogs exacted some revenge in the bottom fourth. A one-out single by junior Tessa Garza started the rally. Lady Bulldog sophomore Kenna Gibson walked and freshman Kamryn Mears was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Garza would come home on a passed ball putting Boling on the scoreboard. Boling junior Mianjel Hayes cut into the with a run-scoring flyout to make it 3-2.
Warncke fired back with a strikeout to end the inning. A walk and a single would be all she allowed the rest of the way.
The lead now down to one, East Bernard broke out for five runs in the top of the fifth to put them back in full control.
Big hits in the inning came from sophomore Bryleigh Pleas and Morgan Gasch with run-scoring doubles.
Morgan Gasch, Warncke and senior Jolie Peloquin led the team with three hits, over the Bramarettes outhit Boling 16-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.