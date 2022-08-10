Destination Ford is giving away 120 backpacks packed with school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. at 407 Main St. in East Bernard. The dealership will also serve hotdogs and drinks.
“Being an integral member of the East Bernard community is very important to us, and when it involves kids, we want to be there. It has become very challenging for many families to provide the necessary school supplies for their children to return to school. Seeing the smiling faces of all the kids makes us happy,” said Jaye Mills, general manager at Destination Ford.
Destination Ford has been carving its place in the East Bernard community for the past two years. Supporting the local high schools, agricultural programs, and giving away a brand new Ford truck.
Destination Ford offers a large selection of new and certified pre-owned vehicles. All new vehicles and used vehicles under 100k miles come with Warranty Forever at no extra cost. The dealership is part of The Khoury Auto Group.
