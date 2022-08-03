Brahmas to participate in Our Day to Shine event

Friday Night Lights are three words every football fan knows well. Here in Brahma Country, those three words come to life on Friday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. in Memorial Stadium for the Brahma’s opening scrimmage against Industrial.
What makes the scrimmage even more special is that the coaches for the Brahmas and the Cobras have come together for the annual Our Day to Shine event.
Our Day to Shine has become an annual event not only in the community but across Texas. While the scrimmage is free to attend, the teams are inviting fans to make donations at the gate. Proceeds will be donated to the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation Benevolence Fund. Created in 2005, the benevolence fund has allowed the enhancement of aid for both permanent injury and memorial benefits candidates. The fund permits the association to provide aid in hardship cases that extend beyond those covered by the current permanent injury and memorial benefit policies. Since 2005, the fund has afforded the opportunity to provide over $550,000 in financial assistance.
To date, Our Day to Shine has involved over 1,165 schools and raised over $721,000 for the THSCEF Benevolence Fund. The Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation has paid over $641,000 to athletes and coaches experiencing hardships.
For more information, visit http://www.thsca.com/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.