Valentine’s Day just another Hallmark holiday

Much like Halloween, Valentine’s Day has never been one of those “holidays” I fully embraced. There’s Christmas and Easter, which I completely endorse and tend to go overboard with. But I’ve always felt Valentine’s Day was more for Hallmark than for me.
When my children were young and made Valentine boxes for school and exchanged candy hearts and cut-out cards with their classmates, that was fun. It was cute. We had fun with that. It didn’t require a costume or bags of candy to hand out at my front door. Make a box, bake some cupcakes and we were done.
Valentine’s Day has never been something my husband and I plan a night out for. I bake decorated, heart-shaped sugar cookies; he buys me a card from the dollar store and we’re good.
I had to stop at Walmart on my way home from work Tuesday. Needed dog food and trash bags. So many people, mostly men, in the store buying cards, flowers, stuffed animals and candy. Guess they woke up this morning and remembered, “It’s Valentine’s Day.”
As I was traveling through Hungerford later that day, I couldn’t help but notice the crowd at Reyna’s Café. The parking lot at the post office and the JD Hudgins office were both overflowing. Cars were even lining the streets through town. Good for Reyna’s; but I’ve been there. Not enough seating for all those folks. Go back tonight. Less crowd, same great food.
My honey and I celebrated on the back porch with a glass of wine of some leftover Super Bowl Sunday party snacks. Nothing says I love you like three-day old cheese.
We did reminisce about a few prior Valentine’s Day celebrations, like our first one, many, many years ago. He bought me a very cute double-heart necklace with a diamond chip (at least he said it was a diamond), and he wrapped it in a Fredrick’s of Hollywood box. At 19, I wasn’t even sure what that was and to this day I have no idea where that box came from! I bought him a bottle of cologne.
I even noticed the emails in my inbox on Tuesday all pertained to Valentine’s Day. From vacations to recipes, all the vendors wanted to make sure I had my Valentine covered.
Maybe if you are dating or newly married, Valentine’s Day might be a little more special than if you’re looking at 30 plus years of marriage. It was just Tuesday at our house.
Yes, I’m a few days late with this column. But there is an underlying message here: go to Walmart on Feb. 15. Buy the chocolate for half price and then you’ll have a little extra cash to pick up a dozen eggs.
