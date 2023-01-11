The annual El Campo Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot takes place Saturday at Ricebird Gym at 8:30 a.m.
The event is free and open to any area youngsters 8-13 within Wharton County. Youths from as far as Rosenberg and Altair can compete, El Campo Elks Lodge organizers said.
Winners will advance to the “district” competition, the date and site yet to be determined. The four-state regional contest will also be held in Dallas this year. The national contest will be held in Chicago.
There are three age categories: 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13, with boys and girls competing separately. All 8-9-year-olds will use the smaller “girls regulation” ball and will shoot from four feet in front of the regulation free throw line. All others will shoot from the regulation free throw line, with all girls plus the 10-11-year-old boys using the smaller ball. The 12-13-year-old boys will use the larger regulation ball.
For more information, call George Matthews at 979-541-6807.
