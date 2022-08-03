Belly-rubbing to tunes on vinyl

Here’s a Throwback Thursday for you – vinyl records. You know, the old 33 or 45 records we played on the rotating platforms we called turntables.
Never thought about what kind of material they were made from, we just called them records; this generation has renamed them vinyl records. I guess that sounds more retro.
These millennial children of ours discovered records in the last few years. They bought record players and started collecting albums. Of course, they started their collection by visiting our house and “borrowing” some of our albums.
Our oldest daughter brought her record player to the house over the weekend. I must admit, we had fun digging out our old albums and giving them a spin. I’d forgotten how cool the scratching and crackling sound is when the needle hits the record. Or when the album is scratched and you have to give the needle a very gentle nudge to get over the scratch.
Most of our albums are country music. My husband was a big Buck Owens fan. I’m pretty sure we have every album he ever made. Of course, my first love was George Strait, so I have lots of his albums. There were a few Alabama, and some Madonna and Whitney Houston just because I could, I suppose.
When a good dancing song would play, we’d laugh and say it was good belly-rubbing music. Our kids didn’t know what to think about that.
We reminisced about where we purchased our albums and how cool it was when 8-track tapes came on the scene. They were portable and if you had an 8-track player in your car, you could play your favorite songs while you cruised around. Of course, those were soon replaced with cassette tapes, which we thought were totally amazing.
They were small, lightweight and you could buy blank ones and record your own songs. I remember putting in a blank cassette, turning on the radio and waiting for my favorite songs to play and press record. We thought we were so cool! That was the original play list.
Or your friend would buy the cassette and you could just make a copy. Or you could record your favorite album or 8-track onto a cassette to play in your car. So many options.
I asked the hubs if he wanted to resurrect our old record player, dig out the rest of our albums, and play some classic belly-rubbing music.
“Why?” he asked. “That’s what Spotify is for.”
