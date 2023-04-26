Because the high pollen count plays havoc with my allergies, and violent weather, including tornadoes, arrive with springtime, spring is not exactly my favorite season. For those reasons only.
However, because of the incredible proliferation of flowers, both wild and cultivated, I still love springtime. To me, flowers are the visual poetry of God that fills our hearts with joy and love.
Of all God’s wondrous gifts to us, the gift of splendid flowers is one of the greatest!
“... even Solomon in all his splendor was not arrayed like one of these [beautiful flowers].” – Matthew 6:28.
That’s a pretty powerful statement.
There were times in my young adult life when I was too busy to notice the flowers and the flowering trees, and I certainly felt I had no time to plant. That was strange thinking considering how my incredibly busy parents always took time to plow and plant splendid flower gardens. And the joy I felt walking among the exquisite blossoms their labor produced. Nobody should ever be that busy, or think he is.
My humble parents would have been quick to point out as St. Paul did in 1 Corinthians 3:7, “So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God who makes things grow.”
By the time I was married and we had bought our much loved home in East Bernard, I took the time to work our yard regularly and enjoy, along with my family, the blossoming results of my labor.
Eventually the time came when my age and my health would no longer allow me to do the yard work I enjoyed (well, I’m not sure I ever enjoyed the mowing part). My lawn is now mowed by an incredibly good lawn maintainer (who is much more careful than I was), and my wife has taken over the work of planting and nurturing the flowers (she, too, is more careful than I was).
Her gardening ability is a blessing to me, because, as a poet, influenced by Japanese writers, whose poetry was often like a garden of flowers, I find God’s gift of plants a great inspiration. No doubt they were an inspiration to Isaiah, who wrote in Isaiah 35:1: “The desert and the parched land will be glad, the wilderness will rejoice and blossom like the crocus.” The psalmists also used the beauty of nature as splendid picture language.
I like to think that God enables us to cultivate little Gardens of Eden in our backyard to remind us of his loving kindness in first placing us in Eden. We are reminded of this through the visual poetry of God. The gift of flowers.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
