East Bernard KJT Society No. 40 raised funds for damaged Hostyn church

Father Felix Twumasi, pastor of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, receives a $2,500 donation from Edwin C. Marik, president of KJT Society No. 40. In East Bernard. The money was raised to help cover costs related to an explosion and fire that destroyed the church building.

 Submitted photo

On Oct. 9 at the Holy Cross Church Bazaar in East Bernard, KJT St. Wenceslaus Society No. 40 sponsored a silent auction benefiting the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn which was totally destroyed by an explosion and fire on June 9.

Proceeds from the silent auction amounted to $1,724. Voluntary donations added up to $526.  Additionally, the state KJT home office matched funds of $250, making a total of $2,500 that was presented to the Father Felix Twumasi, pastor of Queen of the Holy Rosary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.