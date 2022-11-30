East Bernard KJT Society No. 40 raised funds for damaged Hostyn church

On Oct. 9 at the Holy Cross Church Bazaar in East Bernard, KJT St. Wenceslaus Society No. 40 sponsored a silent auction benefiting the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn which was totally destroyed by an explosion and fire on June 9.
Proceeds from the silent auction amounted to $1,724. Voluntary donations added up to $526. Additionally, the state KJT home office matched funds of $250, making a total of $2,500 that was presented to the Father Felix Twumasi, pastor of Queen of the Holy Rosary.
