Dishwasher left me hung out to dry

We recently had to replace our dishwasher. The dishes were not dry when the cycle ended. I was drying each dish with a dish towel after they were washed. Sort of defeats the purpose of a dishwasher I kept thinking.
At first, I thought it was my imagination. It was just the plastic stuff that wasn’t really dry. Then a few days later my son happened to be at the house when I was unloading clean, but wet, dishes. I mentioned I thought there might be a problem.
His reply? There’s definitely a problem.
This was right before the Wharton County Youth Fair so I didn’t fret over it much. I was never home; we weren’t cooking and it seemed like the only things getting run through the dishwasher were coffee cups and wine glasses. We can deal with this when the fair is over.
A few weeks ago, the husband googled the problem and concluded the dishwasher needed a new heating element. Hopped on the computer, placed his order and the part showed up the next day. The wrong part. Ordered another, it showed up, he installed the new part. My problem was not solved, I still did not have dry dishes.
Over the last 15 or so years, we have come to the conclusion appliances are not built to last a lifetime. Even had an appliance repair man tell us it’s generally not worth the cost to repair one. So, we ventured out on a Saturday afternoon to shop for a new dishwasher, even though the one we had was only about six years old.
My kitchen appliances are all black so I wanted to replace my dishwasher with a black one. The hubs thought I should buy stainless steel, as that seems to be the trend. Who knew he paid attention to appliance trends? I insisted I wanted my appliances to match. He felt confident we would be replacing a refrigerator or a stove, or both, in the near future and then my appliances would all match again.
I stood my ground and ordered a black dishwasher but I wanted a stainless-steel tub. Apparently, that is not a thing. And it turns out black appliances are hard to come by as well. It had to be ordered and would take a week to arrive. Probably should have gone with stainless, but it was too late to admit that at this point.
In the meantime, the old dishwasher had been removed and I was stuck washing dishes by hand.
The dishwasher was due to arrive in a few days so I made the decision Sunday night I was going to wait until the new one was installed. My sink full of dirty dishes could wait a day. Or two.
Ready for bed, I went in at 9:30 to turn off lights and lock up for the night and I just couldn’t do it. I could not leave those dirty dishes in the sink overnight, much less for a day or two. I filled the sink with hot water and soap and washed the dishes.
Not sure how clean they got. I’m not a very thorough dish washer and I was doing it without any corrective lenses. May as well have been washing those dishes in the dark. However, I am happy to report the new dishwasher is installed and is washing and drying my dishes. This dishwasher can retire. Until it’s time to replace the dishwasher again.
