No packing needed for some trips

As I get older I have begun to realize the wisdom in some old sayings. One saying in particular keeps popping up more frequently and that is, “Friends start giving away prize possessions when they think they are about to die.”
For example, my friend Richard bought a very expensive Native American headdress to attend at the wedding reception of the son of another friend because his bride’s family had the tradition of celebrating their Cherokee heritage five generations ago. Richard proudly wore the headdress then retired it to his den wall next to Washington Redskins football paraphernalia.
One day, out of the blue, Richard shows up at our house with this beautiful furred and feathered keepsake and said he wanted me to have this jewel because he knew of my own Choctaw heritage, also five generations back, and he wouldn’t be admiring it soon because he wasn’t long for this world. He laughed, we laughed, but I accepted the gift with a grateful heart. A couple of months later he died of a heart attack and I immediately thought of his foresight.
It also made me think of my friend Robert, a fellow professional humorist. Robert and I were attending the wake of a fellow professional. An evangelical lady motivational speaker was telling of the final moments a few days earlier. She said, “The parson was praying over him and in his final blessing prayed, ‘Lord, take his soul this moment and I mean now!’ And he took a breath and never let it out. He was gone. I was there and witnessed this holy occasion.”
Robert leaned over to me and whispered, “Get that preacher’s name and if I ever get ill don’t you let that preacher get within 100 yards of my body.”
Then there was the case of a friend who called from his downtown office and asked me to come down there and take a look at something he wants to give me. He wouldn’t tell what. When I arrived, he pointed to a taxidermist board mounting of a rattlesnake skin complete with large tail rattler poised at a slight upward angle. The skin was about six feet, six inches long, minus the head.
He said he knew this snake came from Duval County where I was raised and wanted me to have it because he was closing his office and his wife didn’t like snakes in the house. I told him we used little ones like that for fish bait but he insisted it was a world record and he wanted me to own it free of charge, plus a case of venom antidote. I took it (the mounting) and before I could get it on my wall he passed away. Coincidence? Maybe.
All these occasions makes me think of the old Scotsman who was on his last bottle of Guinness. His faithful wife of 70 years was by his side expecting his next breath to be his last. She was burning the last candle in the house, keeping the electricity bill down as low as possible. She whispered in his ear, “Angus, it can’t be put off any longer. I have to go milk the cow. If you feel yourself startin’ to go before I get back Luv, try to put out the candle.”
