East Bernard’s Warnche a top softball player in U.S.

It’s no secret one of the best softball players in Texas resides in East Bernard, but Brahmarette senior pitcher Lexie Warncke is also one of the tops in America.
Extra Inning Softball, a national high school softball website, named the Brahmarette as their Player of the Week.
Warncke had a pair of home runs, three triples, and two doubles while belting out a .636 batting average in 16 at-bats. On the mound, she went 3-0 with 49 strikeouts in 21.2 innings of work.
“What impressed me about Lexie last week was several things,” Brahmarettes coach Christine Sheets told the website, “Her control in the circle (was great) she attacked the strike zone with great success. At the plate, (she has the) ability to hit to all fields including (getting) an opposite-field home run.”
Warncke was one of the top strikeout pitchers in Texas last season while she still maintained a batting average higher than .500.
