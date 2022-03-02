Former East Bernard standout Jessica Rabius grabbed a gold medal at the Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Rabius, a senior for Houston Baptist University, took home first place in the 800-meter dash. She also ran in the 3,000-meter run, coming in third.
Rabius took four seconds off her preliminary run and finished with a time of 2:11.18, one second faster than second place.
“I’m extremely happy with the outcome of the meet, as it was the biggest meet of my indoor season as well as the most athletically challenging, I’m am excited with the results,” Rabius said.
The former East Bernard standout had a time of 9:57.52 in the 3,000-meter run for a bronze medal. Incarnate Word won the championship with a time of 9:52.01.
Rabius was also an anchor of the Houston Baptist women’s distance medley, coming in fifth with a time of 12:11.38. Incarnate Word was first with a time of 11:43.51.
“Running prelims day one for the 800-meter as well as anchoring our DMR (distance medley relay) running the mile leg, I had to pray and trust in God’s gift and the training I’ve put in to go out and strategically compete to win the 800. Running the 3,000 meters 40 minutes later, I had to go out with a great race strategy and give it everything I had to come in third place to medal,” Rabius said.
Rabius scored 20 points helping the Houston Baptist women’s team to fourth place with 80.5 points, the program’s highest finish in its history, according to Houston Baptist.
The outdoor track season will start at the Texas Relays in three weeks.
Rabius, in high school her senior season for East Bernard, took home a silver medal at state in the 1,6000-meter run with a time of 5:17.07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.