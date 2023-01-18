Brahma cheerleaders show well at state

The East Bernard Brahma cheer team earned some top marks but they didn’t advance to the finals at the UIL Spirit Championship in Fort Worth this past Thursday.
The Brahma cheerleaders competed against 46 other 3A DII schools from around the state and despite not making the finals, East Benard’s cheer sponsor Leslie Martin was happy with the way the girls performed.
“I am incredibly proud of this team’s effort and heart this season. With limited practice time and balancing cheer with their many other involvements, these girls put together and performed a routine that we and the community are proud of,” Martin said. “Regardless of where we placed, we had a great time together and took notes on how we can improve for next year, so we consider the experience a success.”
East Bernard’s best marks came in the school fight song earning 62.850, good enough for 17th in the state in the preliminary round. One point separated East Bernard from a top-10 spot.
“A ton of collaborative work was put into it and it was obvious that the girls had fun performing it,” Martin said. “It’s the final part of the routine which is when you’re starting to lose some energy, but as soon as the music started, the girls lit up and performed it even better than they ever had at home. I knew that they’d do it justice, but they truly impressed me that day.”
Rounding out the girls’ performance was a 38th-place finish in band chant and a 27th-place finish in crowd leading. Overall in the three events East Bernard had 171.75 points, nearly 10 points higher than Danbury, the only other team from the Brahmas football district that competed.
