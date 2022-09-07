To boldly go to comic cons and beyond

Back in the 1970s, groups of fans would get together and hold a “Star Trek” convention. They were few and far between but became increasingly popular.
People would dress up in “Star Trek” costumes, give the Vulcan hand sign, meet actors and get free autographs, buy merchandise, attend panel discussions, and watch videos.
It wouldn’t be long, however, before the concept grew, especially after “Star Wars” came out in 1977. To accommodate a growing fan base and expanding interests, the “Star Trek” conventions evolved to become Sci-Fi conventions. There are very few Trek-specific conventions left and the annual Star Wars Celebration is a global phenomenon.
Hidden in the background were smaller conventions dedicated to comic books, fantasy, anime, and other genres. Their common ground was a rabid fan base that was dedicated to the point of devotion to their favorite show.
“Comic Con” has become kind of a generic term for these conventions, especially as the different cons merged into mega pop culture celebrations such as the San Diego Comic Con (now called Comic Con International). Where there were once a few events scattered in larger cities, there are now thousands of them in cities and towns across the country and around the word. They’ve even invaded older costumed gatherings like Renaissance festivals.
People interested in the Japanese cartoon art form called anime coined the term “cosplay” (costume play) to describe dressing up as a favorite character at a convention. The term has evolved to mean anyone dressed up as a pop culture character. And anime cons are nearly as common and popular as comic cons.
My first experience with a comic con was in the late 1980s when I attended one in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Michael Dorn, who played Worf on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” was the marquee guest. After attending that event for a few years, I moved back to the Denver area. There, I started attending Starfest each spring and Starcon each fall until they merged into a single event in the spring. Sadly, the last Starfest was held this year, ending a 45-year run.
I’ve recently written about Houston’s Comicpalooza and San Antonio’s Superhero Car Show and Comic Con (put on by Celebrity Fan Fest). I’ve been attending those events and others most of my time living here in Texas. Rarely does a year go by that I don’t attend at least one con.
As we entered the 21st century, a new trend took over the cons. Celebrities started charging for autographs. I once paid the outrageous sum of $15 each to get autographs of Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2) on a poster. That’s the last time I’ve paid for an autograph. Now people pay hundreds of dollars for the John Hancock of a big-name celeb.
Most of the time I attend the events on a press pass and take pictures of the various celebrities, cosplayers, and other things of interest. With the advent of digital photography and cell phones, the cons wised up and started prohibiting photography in autograph rooms and now charge people to have their pictures taken with the stars. They’ve even gone as far as tenting off celebrities from view.
I’ve been thinking about comic cons lately and my interest was piqued when Celebrity Fan Fest asked on Facebook what fans would like to see next year. I can think of a million stars I’d like to see, but what I suggested was kind of an old timers convention. I’d like to see one that features the surviving cast members of TV shows and movies from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s.
I got the idea from the Krofft Kon that was held this year in California. It had Saturday morning stars from the various Sid and Marty Krofft shows like “H.R. Pufnstuf,” “Lidsville,” “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters,” and “Land of the Lost.”
I’d love to see that show tour the country. I’d also like to see stars from shows like “Batman,” “Happy Days,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Bionic Woman,” “Dukes of Hazzard,” “M*A*S*H,” “Welcome Back Kotter,” “Lavern and Shirley,” “Good Times,” “Cheers,” “Space: 1999,” “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Mork and Mindy,” and, naturally, “Star Trek.”
Time is getting short to see some of these celebrities. I think the nostalgia value would be huge. There are still a lot of us who grew up in simpler times who would cherish an opportunity to meet the actors and actresses we’ve admired from afar for decades.
Joe Southern is managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express.
