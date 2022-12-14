Losack leads Brahmas in all-district honors

The East Bernard Brahma football season didn’t go exactly as planned, but they played well down the stretch and played meaningful games. Despite missing the playoffs, the district coaches noticed the hard work and awarded the Brahmas, with six first-team honors this past season.
Along with a utility first-team honor, the defense picked up three first-team spots and the offense grabbed the final two awards.
East Bernard junior Dustan Losack Jr. was the only Brahma to earn first-team honors on both sides of the ball as a tight end and as a defensive end.
“Super proud of DJ on being named to first-team offense and defense,” East Bernard head football coach Wade Bosse said. “Well deserved by his play and looking forward to having (him) back for another season.”
Loscak had 77 yards of total offense, but his value was as a blocker for the Brahmas on offense. On defense he had two sacks, recovered a fumble returned for a touchdown, and made more than 50 tackles.
Weston Swoboda, like Loscak, made contributions on both sides of the football. Swoboda had 22 carries this past season and 112 yards, scoring four rushing touchdowns. When on defense he added more than 40 tackles and a forced fumble. That earned him first-team utility honors.
“Weston was the name that came up anytime you were looking for a guy to fill a spot. He could do it all. He had an outstanding career and it will be different around here without him around,” Bosse said.
Brahma junior wide receiver Maddox Crist earned first-team honors and was one of the leading pass catchers in district. Crist averaged more than 20 yards a catch and caught 20 passes for 427 yards.
“He was our go-to guy in our passing game and he made a lot of big plays,” Bosse said. “Super season after not being able to play a year ago due to injury. He will be an integral part of the offense this next season.”
Brahma senior Reid Morton was one of the leading tacklers on defense earning a first-team honor. Morton had more than 80 tackles and two for loss, he also picked off a pass this past season.
“Reid was a huge leader on our defense being the leading tackler. He will be missed,” Bosse said.
As an outside linebacker, Brahma junior Cannon Goudeau led the team with two interceptions to go with a sack and more than 44 tackles, helping him earn first-team recognition.
“Cannon has a motor like no other and that earned him honors. (He) gives 110 percent on every play,” Bosse said.
A number of the Brahmas’ younger players earned second-team awards. The Brahma junior signal caller Clayton Fajkus passed for more than 1,000 yards earning second-team honors. Fellow junior offensive lineman J.T. Martinez received second-team recognition. East Bernard sophomore running back Alex Henriquez was the Brahmas leading rusher with 592 yards. Two Braham inside linebackers senior Joseph Cooper and sophomore Ty Domel were named to the second team. Cooper and Domel combined for more than 150 tackles. Domel also earned honors as a punter.
Rounding out the Brahmas awards were sophomores Malik Thomas and Tamarcus Sanders and seniors Austin Norton, Korbyn Hudgins, and Rolando Robles earning honorable mentions.
District 14-3A awards
District MVP: Ti’Shaun Davis (SR, wide receiver/defensive back) Tidehaven
Offensive MVP: Ryan O’neal (JR, running back) Boling
Defensive MVP: Sam Brooks (SR, linebacker) Van Vleck
Newcomer of the Year: Kale Russell (FR, quarterback) Tidehaven
First team offense
Quarterback: Rafael Herrera (SR) Rice Consolidated and Bryson Bennett (SR) Brazos
Running Back: Joseph Dodds (JR) Tidehaven, Trenton Jones (SR) Boling and Cameron Austin (SR) Van Vleck
Tight End: Derrick Hippler (JR) Boling, Charlie Hill (JR) Van Vleck and D.J. Losack (JR) East Bernard
Wide Receiver: Jachen Duran (SO) Tidehaven, Connor Claxton (JR) Tidehaven, Maddox Crist (JR) East Bernard and D’nerian Fuller (SO) Rice
Center: Franklin Gavranovic (SR) Boling
Offensive Line: Marco Romero (SR) Brazos, Jessie Arrington (SR) Boling, Seth Bear (SR) Boing, Raybert Williamson (SR) Boling, Clyde Griffith (SR) Tidehaven and Tracy Taylor (SR) Boling
Kicker: Alex Cisneros (JR) Tidehaven
First team defense
Defensive Ends: D.J. Losack (JR) East Bernard, Justin Griffith (JR) Tidehaven, Jessie Arrington (SR) Boling and Peyton Huerta (JR) Van Vleck
Defensive Tackles: Wyatt Lee (JR) Tidehaven, Raybert Williamson (SR) Boling and Cody Armstrong (JR) Van Vleck
Inside Linebackers: Landon Piwonka (SR) Tidehaven, Trenton Jones (JR) Boling and Kasey Zientek (JR) Brazos
Outside Linebackers: Cameron Austin (SR) Van Vleck, Cannon Goudeau (JR) East Bernard, Kyler Sweat (JR) Boling and Jachen Duran (SO) Tidehaven
Defensive Backs: Reid Morton (SR) East Bernard, Ricky Rubio (JR) Tidehaven, Jaxson Urbanek (SR) Boling, Corey Austin (SO) Van Vleck and Chris Ortega (SR) Brazos
Punter: Alex Cisneros (JR) Tidehaven and Vincent Aguilar (SR) Brazos.
