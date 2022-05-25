The 31st Czech Kolache Klobase Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at Riverside Hall in East Bernard.
The event brings people together to enjoy music, food, and to celebrate ethnic heritage and culture. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m., this year’s festival again features a entertainers Ennis Czech Boys, Czech & Then Some, Dujka Brothers, Red Ravens, Al Sulak’s Country Sounds, and Texas Sound Check. The three-band concert at 4:30 p.m. inside the hall will feature Czech & Then Some, Dujka Brothers, and Red Ravens. A kolache eating contest sponsored by the KJT State Office is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the pavilion.
Festival admission is $8 per person and children 12 and under are admitted free. The admission fee covers all entertainment and music provided by bands and entertainers in the hall and outdoor pavilion. Parking is free and there are plenty of handicapped parking spaces.
Massive water fans will cool the pavilion to provide a more comfortable setting for dancers and spectators. Arts and crafts booths will be located both inside and outside the hall. Crafts and goods of every kind will be available for sale, including all types of hand-crafted items, jewelry, and clothing. Participants can win something sweet in the cake walk or buy raffle tickets to win prizes, including handmade quilts.
A plate lunch will be available for purchase featuring sausage, barbecue chicken, sauerkraut and other trimmings. The sausage and chicken will be prepared on site the morning of the festival by society members. Serving begins at 11 a.m. Drive-thru plates-to-go will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be hundreds of kolaches for sale throughout the day. Hamburgers and sausage sandwiches will be available for purchase in the afternoon.
The festival committee welcomes and encourages the wearing of Czech costumes to add a festive atmosphere and to further promote the preservation and celebration of ethnic heritage. The Po.L.K. of A. are also urged to attend in their “red and whites” and to join in the spirit of fun and appreciation of the happy sounds of polka and waltz music. A flag tribute is scheduled at 3 p.m. and will recognize attending armed services veterans. That will be followed by a grand march featuring the Czech and festive costumes on parade.
For more information about games or arts and crafts booths, call 979-531-9747 or srdujka@gmail.com. For general information or band schedules, call 979-335-7907 or 979-232-0265. Visit the festival website at www.kkfest.com for further information.
KJT Society No. 40, the festival sponsor, is a non-profit organization and has been in existence in East Bernard since 1905. The society participates in a program of charitable works including scholarships, social welfare, and civic support.
